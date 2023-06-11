Home » Novak Djokovic sang the hymn to God of Justice at Roland Garros 2023 | Sports
Novak Djokovic sang the national anthem with tears in his eyes. He was visibly moved, as were all his fans.

Novak Djokovic won Roland Garros defeating Kasper Rud in a memorable final, which was followed by a scene we never dreamed would happen. Nole, with a record 23rd Grand Slam trophy in his hands, stood in the middle of the field of the “Filip Shatrije” stadium and sang the hymn “God’s Justice”. Tears were also seen in the eyes of the Serbian ace twenty minutes after he wrote the history of tennis and world sports in general. He overtook his biggest rival, Rafael Nadal, and with the second Grand Slam cup this season, once again showed the whole world who is the best tennis player in history.

