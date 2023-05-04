Novak Djokovic spoke about the massacre at Vladislav Ribnikar school Sport

The best tennis player in the world of all time, Novak Đoković, spoke about the massacre at Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School.

The best tennis player in the world also spoke about the massacre that took place at Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School Novak Djokovic. On his social networks, he shared a picture of citizens gathered at Cvetni Square in Belgrade, lighting candles for those who died during the attack. To that he added three emoticons of clasped hands praying.

Citizens gathered in large numbers on Cvetni trg, and after the massacre in which eight people lost their lives, numerous athletes spoke. Željko Obradović and Danilo Andušić spoke after Partizan training, Dušan Vlahović sent a message after the Juventus game, and after sending Barcelona to F4 Euroleague, Jan Veseli also spoke. Check out the picture shared by Novak:

He then shared a picture of a candle next to which he wrote the date the horrific crime took place along with a broken heart emoticon and a crying emoticon.