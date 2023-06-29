Novak Djokovic talked about earnings | Sport

During last year’s final Masters, Novak Djokovic talked about earning money in tennis, and the video went viral in the previous days. Novak’s lesson about money is also very valuable.

Novak Djokovic earned in the course of his career so far about 170 million dollars, making him the highest paid in the history of this sport. It’s only about the money he earned from participating in tournaments, some of his colleagues like Roger Federer even have bigger sponsorship contracts, and we shouldn’t forget that Nole tries to help everyone who needs help through humanitarian organizations, which is about not enough stories.

It will surely be the same after Wimbledon, where the money fund has never been bigger, and these days Novak’s speech has been “spinning” on social networks. exactly on the topic of finances and earnings in tennis. During the final Masters last year in Turin, an Australian journalist tried to “provoke” Djokovic by dragging the story about his earnings, and the Serbian ace had a great answer ready.

“The ATP announced that you earn more money than anyone else… If you win the tournament here too, you will get about 4.7 million dollars. Do you even think about dollars during the tour…?”, said the journalist, to which Novak “ran in” and interrupted the question: “No, only about euros!”, Djokovic laughed. “I’m only thinking about euros and dinars…”, said the Serbian tennis player and continued to joke: “Ibrahimović was talking the other day when he was playing for the Los Angeles Galaxy and a journalist asked him if he would refuse 100 million to move to another club. He said yes, to which the journalist said “Isn’t that a lot of money?”. Ibrahimović said that money is not important, but a lot of money is important. And one hundred million is not enough…”

“Not that I think like that, but you see. Everything is public and people can see how much we earn, and the media doesn’t write about taxes and things like our expenses, but that’s fine too. I can’t sit here and talk about money as a problem in my life. I’ve been very lucky in my life, and that’s the result of my good tennis. Every euro I’ve earned has come after a lot of sweat and blood. I don’t take anything for granted, I know what it’s like when you’re penniless with five family members while the war is going on, sanctions… Don’t forget where I grew up and that helps me to appreciate everything more in life,” emphasized Djokovic, who by the way also won this tournament in Turin.

Let’s remind you, Novak Djokovic dropped to second place in the ATP list at the beginning of this week after he decided not to play in tournaments before Wimbledon, i.e. immediately after winning Roland Garros he went on vacation with his wife Jelena. Young Carlos Alcaraz took advantage of that, but it won’t change much ahead of Friday’s Wimbledon draw. The tournament starts on July 3.

