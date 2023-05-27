Novak Djokovic took pictures with beauties in Paris | Sports

Novak Djokovic is relaxing before the start of the French Open and the fight for the first place in the “eternal list”.

Novak Djokovic in the company of beauties welcomes the start of Roland Garros in Paris.

The third tennis player on the ATP list was photographed in a restaurant having dinner with Shir Meler, a dance instructor, and her friend Romi Cehanovski. Nole smilingly agreed to a joint photo, and the post on Instagram caused a lot of attention.

On Thursday, Novak found out the path he will have to take to his 23rd Grand Slam trophy, which leads him from the match against the American of Serbian origin Aleksandar Kovačević. The date of their first round match has not yet been set, and Nole will address the public for the first time in the French capital on Saturday.

While he was nearing the end of his preparations for the French Open in Paris, to which he is not arriving in good shape, the “king of clay” and current Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal announced that he will miss the tournament for the first time since 2005. Also, it is uncertain when will Rafa even step on the field again, because it is currently certain that he will not be able to play at Wimbledon either, which gives Novak two chances in the next month and a half to overtake him on the “eternal list” and be the lone leader on it. At the moment, both have 22 titles.