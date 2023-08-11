Novak Djokovic’s draw in Cincinnati | Sports

The “skeleton” of the draw for the Masters, to which Novak is returning after a year’s break, has been published.

Novak Djokovic is returning to America and tennis after almost a month of rest in Montenegro. From Monday, he will play at the tournament in Cincinnati, where he was a two-time champion, and it will be the only test before the start of the US Open on August 28. On Friday before midnight Serbian time, the draw was announced and Novak learned the names of his opponents from the second round, because he will first skip as the second seed to “Sinci”.

Novak will play against the Spaniard in the first round, most likely on Wednesday evening or on the night between Wednesday and Thursday Alejandra Davidovič Fokine or Tomas Martin Echeverría from Argentina. Then in the 3rd round, he could be his rival Cameroon To whom, the best British tennis player and last season’s semi-finalist, but not only him. On Thursday, Nolet’s possible opponent will be a French veteran Gael Monfis, who is currently playing in the quarterfinals of the Toronto Masters and is clearly arriving in Ohio ready. Also, in the group of potential opponents in that match is a New Zealander Alex De Minorwho beat Danilo Medvedev in two sets on Friday in Toronto, 7:6, 7:5.

When it comes to the Cincinnati quarterfinals, which will be on the program on Friday, “on paper” it seems most certain that Novak will play against the Italian Janika Sinera (eighth seed) or an American Taylor Fritz (ninth holder). A day later, on Saturday, he could play against Nole in the possible semi-finals Medvedeva, who saw in Toronto against Monfils what was wrong with his game on concrete and will have enough time to rest and prepare. Also, in the semi-finals, Novak’s opponent could be a German Alexander Zverev, 2021 champion, Norwegian Holger Rune and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliasim.

On the other side of the skeleton is, of course, the absolute favorite Carlos Alcaraz, the first tennis player in the world, who is currently focused on the quarterfinals of the Masters in Canada, where he will play in the quarterfinals tonight against the American Tommy Paul. The Spaniard and the Serb could thus meet on Sunday evening in Serbian time in the final, which would surely be followed around the world, just like their recent duels at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. No doubt, demanding challenges await Novak in the short preparation for the US Open.

