Novak Djokovic’s message after the match with Zverev | Sport

Novak Djokovic left an interesting message on camera after reaching the Cincinnati final.

Novak Djokovic will play against Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the tournament in Cincinnati. After winning in two uncertain sets against Aleksander Zverev (Germany), he left an interesting message on camera. For many, it has an ambiguous meaning, and he wrote only one word – fireworks! There is a special reason for all this.

In a way, he announced the spectacle in the fight for the title and the fourth clash with the Spanish player, i.e. fireworks in the final. However, that is not the only reason for such a message. At the end of the match, with the score 6:5, when he served for the match in the second set, fireworks started from a park near the stadium.. All this lasted for several minutes and severely annoyed the Serb, who could not focus on his serve.

At one point, he approached the judge to complain, but he too could not do anything about it except to agree with Novak. Djokovic managed to find a solution and bring the match to an end, although before that he made a show with the fans when he said before serving “New Year came early” and thus made everyone laugh. Then he decided to write it on the camera as well. Fireworks with Zverev, fireworks with Alcaraz, let the outcome be the same. Take a look at how it all looked:

