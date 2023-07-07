Novak Djokovic’s statement after the match with Wawrinka | Sport

Novak Djokovic made a statement on the court after his victory against Wawrinka and made everyone laugh.

Novak Djokovic made it to the Wimbledon round of 16. He managed to break the resistance of Steno Wawrinka and finish the job on Friday – 6:3, 6:1, 7:6 (7:5). Even before the start of the match, they knew that they had 140 minutes to finish the match and that otherwise it would be postponed until Saturday, at 11:00 p.m. local time it was time for a firefight, the Serbian player finished his job 13 minutes before that (10:47 p.m.).

After that, he stood in front of the microphone and made a statement on the field. “It’s incredible what Stan is doing after several operations,” Novak said, and at that moment someone from the stands protested. “What’s the problem? We are two old men playing against young men, it is important to know that. That’s right” Novak said when the audience finally began to applaud.

Then he continued to praise his rival. “It’s amazing, inspiring. Like Andy Murray, he had to drop in the rankings in previous years because of all the problems, we had amazing battles. I respect him a lot as a player, as a person, he’s a great guy and I wish him all the best.”

They both knew about the time limit, and Sten led 5:4 in the tie-break of the third set and had two serves. “You know, I was two points away from the fourth set, or rather he was close to winning the set. We knew when we went out on the court that it would be tight with time and that it was important to finish in three sets. In two sets I was excellent, he raised the level in the third, I lowered the level of my game, the audience interfered. I hope you enjoyed it.”

The reporter on the field started talking about the numbers, telling Novak that John McEnroe described him “as a complete player” during the commentary of the match. “I love you John, thanks for the kind words. Look, as long as I’m in the tournament, numbers don’t mean anything to me, really. I have to focus my attention, mentally, physically, to recover, to work on certain things, to play better. I know I can do better. I know I still have years left in me, I hope to continue to play better. Let’s see, we’re entering the second week.”



They will play for the quarterfinals against Hubert Hurkač. “Hurkač is waiting for me, who is a grass specialist, has a strong serve, long arms, when he goes to the net, you don’t know where to send the ball. He is a tough opponent. He got Roger on the Central Court, he knows how to play. I am thinking about him, I will follow challenge,” Djokovic concluded.

