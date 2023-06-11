Novak Đoković congratulated Croatian tennis player Dino Prižmić | Sport

The best tennis player of all time Novak Djokovic had a message for the young Croatian player.

We will watch Novak Djokovic on Sunday from 15:00 in the Roland Garros final against Kasper Rud, and the Serbian tennis player could not live without sports even on a day off. The best player in history followed the events in Paris on Saturday as well, so in the evening he congratulated the young Croatian tennis player Dino Prižmić on winning the tournament!

Earlier in the day, the Croatian won the junior Roland Garros and immediately started talking about Novak Djokovic, and the Serbian tennis player announced himself through his Instagram profile and congratulated his young colleague on the biggest success in his career so far. Judging that Novak Djokovic is one of his role models, Prižmić could win big trophies in the senior competition in the coming seasons.

By the way, Novak Đoković knows very well who Dino Prižmić is because the young Croatian tennis player recently received a special invitation to qualify for the ATP tournament in Banja Luka. There, he skipped two qualifying rounds and reached the main draw, where he was defeated by the experienced Rišar Gaske. Check out Novak’s post:

By the way, the young tennis player had a meeting with media representatives from Serbia today! After he answered all the questions in English, a group of Serbian journalists “took him under their wing”. “I received a lot of congratulations, I’ll try to answer. I’m not yet aware of the success. The team and I will celebrate as best we can,” he said, then admitted that Novak Djokovic is one of his idols: “Novak is one of my favorite tennis players, along with Borna Corić. They have this incredible composure on the pitch. I try to emulate them, to see what they do and see that it is not easy. It needs a lot of work. I must also add that Ivanišević congratulated me,” Prižmić told Serbian journalists.