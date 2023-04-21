Novak Đoković Dušan Lajović Serbian Open live broadcast TV Arena sport | Sports

16:10
The winner goes to…
Whoever wins today’s match will play in Saturday’s semi-final against the winner of the match Miomir Kecmanović – Jirži Lehečka (Czech Republic). If Miša lives up to his role as favorite, it could be another Serbian derby in Banja Luka.
Kecmanović is the 33rd tennis player in the world and started the tournament from the second round, with a victory against the Jordanian tennis player Abedalah Šelbajh, the 19-year-old 267th player on the ATP list. He also worked hard like Novak, because he won 6:4, 7:6.Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović
16:06
Novak allowed Duci only 4 games in his career
Djokovic and Lajovic have played two matches so far, and Novak, who is three years older than Lajovic, won both of them. They met for the first time in Doha in 2015 and Nole won 6:2, 6:1, and the second time in Monte Carlo in 2018, when Djokovic also routinely celebrated, 6:0, 6:1.Source: Profimedia
16:02
How Lajović reached the 3rd round
In the first round, Duci eliminated Filip Krajinović in three sets (6:2, 4.6, 6:4), and in the second he defeated the Frenchman Gregoire Barre in two sets, 6:3, 6:0. Duci is currently the 70th tennis player in the world and will certainly be a real challenge for Nolet, who is still looking for form at the beginning of the season on clay, and after a long break after winning the Australian OpenSource: MN Press
15:50
It’s time for another show!
Novak Djokovic will play from 16.10 against Dusan Lajovic and the winner will advance to the quarterfinals of the Serbian Open in Banja Luka. Follow the text broadcast of the match with MONDO.