novak Đoković sleeve | Sport

The sleeve as part of Novak Djokovic’s equipment worried many, but needlessly.

Source: Profimedia

Novak Djokovic returned to the clay and struggled a lot in Rome. In the second round of this tournament, he defeated Argentine Tomás Echeverri 7:6, 6:2, and one detail worried everyone. During the entire match, Novak wore a protective sleeve, and considering the injury problems he had, many wondered what would happen to him.

“It was quite cold. I haven’t played with it these days, but it was 17-18 degrees and sometimes it affects how my elbow feels. I wanted to put the sleeve on to feel that it was warmed up, more comfortable“, revealed Novak after the duel.

Now he has a meeting with Grigor Dimitrov, who was better than Stanislas Wawrinka in the second round, and as for the victory over the Argentine at the start, it was not easy.

“It’s always awkward to play with someone for the first time, especially at the start, when you feel the speed, the spin of the ball, and how it moves. It’s different to watch footage compared to the field itself. I am satisfied with how I fought, the first set lasted an hour and fifteen minutes, I am satisfied with the victory”, pointed out Djokovic, who will be second on the ATP list from next Sunday regardless of the result he achieves in Rome.

Carlos Alcaraz when he takes the court against Alberto Ramos Vinholas around 1:00 p.m., he will score enough points for first place, but already at Roland Garros, Novak will have a chance to return to the top.

