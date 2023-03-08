In an interview with Sport Club, Novak Djokovic’s coach revealed that Nole is still planning a trip to the USA.

Source: Profimedia

Novak Djokovic did not give up his trip to the tournament in Miami (from March 19 to April 2). His coach, Goran Ivanišević, revealed this in an interview for Sport Club.

“They didn’t give up (on Miami). It’s in his head, he wants to play. I would like them to let him go, it would be good for him and for tennis, but it’s not the end of the world even if they don’t let him go,” he said. Ivanišević.

“The main thing is that we will know quickly, so that we can make a plan. Technically, I don’t know how it is the best solution for preparation on clay, although he won Monte Carlo and when he played in Indian Wells and Miami… Everything depends on Novak – if he is ready in his head and if he is in fighter mode, as in Australia, then everything is possible,” added the Croatian expert.

Earlier in the day, Novak was sent encouragement to come to Miami from America. Florida Governor Ron De Santis he thought of a way for the best tennis player in the world to come to the Masters there.

Let us remind you that this Sunday it was made official that Nole will not be allowed to come to the US unvaccinated to perform at Indian Wells.

