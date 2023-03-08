Home World novak Đoković wants to be in Miami | Sport
World

novak Đoković wants to be in Miami | Sport

by admin
novak Đoković wants to be in Miami | Sport

In an interview with Sport Club, Novak Djokovic’s coach revealed that Nole is still planning a trip to the USA.

Source: Profimedia

Novak Djokovic did not give up his trip to the tournament in Miami (from March 19 to April 2). His coach, Goran Ivanišević, revealed this in an interview for Sport Club.

“They didn’t give up (on Miami). It’s in his head, he wants to play. I would like them to let him go, it would be good for him and for tennis, but it’s not the end of the world even if they don’t let him go,” he said. Ivanišević.

The main thing is that we will know quickly, so that we can make a plan. Technically, I don’t know how it is the best solution for preparation on clay, although he won Monte Carlo and when he played in Indian Wells and Miami… Everything depends on Novak – if he is ready in his head and if he is in fighter mode, as in Australia, then everything is possible,” added the Croatian expert.

Earlier in the day, Novak was sent encouragement to come to Miami from America. Florida Governor Ron De Santis he thought of a way for the best tennis player in the world to come to the Masters there.

Let us remind you that this Sunday it was made official that Nole will not be allowed to come to the US unvaccinated to perform at Indian Wells.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

You may also like

Attanasio murder, death penalty requested for the six...

Ukraine’s foreign minister: “Russia lost more soldiers in...

we know the 5G offer for private customers...

retiree shoots wife and dog. Then he takes...

Palermo referee chased and beaten, disqualifications for 5...

Pope Francis renews Council of Cardinals – Vatican...

Fox, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Udinese news / For the Szczęsny post, Cherubini...

partisan of Kolubara 1 1 | Sport

Chad: early marriage, a real blockade for girls’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy