Novak Djokovic has been cooperating with the Swiss company “Iblo” (Hublot) since two years ago and wears their luxury watch.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanovć

On Wednesday, Novak Djokovic held a press conference in Belgrade where he talked about all the events at the Australian Open, as well as his plans for the future, and while he was standing in front of dozens of journalists from Serbia and abroad, one detail on his hand attracted a lot of attention. .

It is an elegant watch of the brand “Iblo” (Hublot)the company with which Novak Djokovic has a sponsorship contract from 2021. Because of the more than successful cooperation with them, Uvuhek put his watch on his arm after the matches and then addressed the media in the TV broadcast and later at the press conference, while this time he also did it during the training sessions, confirming once again how much he respects all those who stayed next to him when it was written “that they are leaving him because of the controversies”.





See description Everyone is looking at Novak’s watch! Djokovic wears real wealth on his hand (PHOTO) Hide description Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 7

1 / 7 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 7

2 / 7 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 7

3 / 7 AD Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 7

4 / 7 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 7

5 / 7 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 7

6 / 7 AD Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovćNo. picture: 7

7 / 7

It is a “Hublot Big Bang Meca 10 ceramic” watch, which can also be purchased over the counter. On the official website of the Iblo company, it costs $24,100.

It is interesting that this is the watch model that Novak Djokovic has been wearing since 2021, and it is far from the most expensive in sports, let alone in tennis. Thus, Floyd Mayweather had a watch worth as much as 18 million dollars (Jacob & Co. Billionaire Watch) which was decorated with diamonds, while, for example, Rafael Nadal wore “Richard Mille” worth 725,000 US dollars. Even more expensive is owned by Serena Williams, so her “Audemars Piguet Diamond Outrage” is worth 1.2 million dollars, “Business Insider” reports.

See what Novak Djokovic’s watch looks like up close:

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!