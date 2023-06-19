Novak mĐoković accepted Ibrahimović’s challenge for padel | Sport

The best tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, is ready to form a tandem with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in another sport!

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/Instagram/iamzlatanibrahimovic/printscreen

Novak Djokovic was stung by his friend Zlatan Ibrahimovic and he didn’t wait long for an answer! After the newly retired Swedish athlete published a video from his padel training and invited the best tennis player of all time to test their strength in this sport, a response arrived from the Serb.

Novak Djokovic responded to Zlatan on Instagram and reacted to his short video with a racket in his hands. He didn’t really accept the invitation to compete with the former striker, probably aware that it would be easy prey for someone as good as he is with a racket in his hands. In fact, he suggested to Ibrahimovic that they do a double!

“On the same side of the net, we will be invincible“, wrote Novak Djokovic in English, and then added in Serbian “You can bro! I’m ready“. Along with messages to the former attacker of Ajax, Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Inter, Milan, Manchester United and numerous other clubs, he also left emojis of biceps, which should show how strong their tandem will be on the padel court.

Source: Instagram/djokernole/Printscreen

Otherwise, padel is a sport similar to tennis which has attracted more and more popularity worldwide in recent years. Some tennis players love to warm up for their professional matches through padel, and there is a long list of former athletes who “changed careers” and after football, basketball or something else decided to try padel in their retirement days.