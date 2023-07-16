Home » Novak was injured before the final – the tape on his leg worried the fans | Sports
Novak Djokovic was training before the match with Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, and one detail from the training led the fans to think that he was injured.

Source: @novakbooks/twitter

He worried Novak Djokovic his fans before the final Wimbledon! He was training on one of the Wimbledon courts, and everyone who attended the training noticed the medical tape on the thigh of the Serbian tennis player’s left leg!

Novak did not announce himself on this occasion and there were no hints that he was suffering from pains and injuries, and on the court while he was practicing he looked completely normal. However, Djokovic had problems with injuries at almost all recently completed Grand Slams, so this worried the fans.

Duel Carlos Alcaraz is approaching and Djokovic left for training around 5:00 p.m., a little less than a day before the start of the 35th Grand Slam final that he will play, the final in which he will chase the 24th Grand Slam title. At this year’s Wimbledon, he lost only two sets, but his rival Carlos Alcaraz also lost the same amount. See how Novak trained with a tape around his thigh:

We hope that there are no problems with Novak’s last lodge. Some of the medical tapes used by athletes are not meant to heal injuries but to stretch or warm up a muscle, and we know that Novak uses a lot of potions and medical aids to keep his body in perfect condition.

On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz is not worried about his physical condition. The 19-year-old is playing great, running fantastically and appears to be in top form, but he announced going to a psychologist before the final. In the Roland Garros final against Novak, his body “betrayed” him, cramps started, which prevented us from enjoying the spectacle. Now it remains to be seen whether Carlitos managed to overcome this psychological block.

