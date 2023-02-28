During most of the match, Novak Djokovic was chewing something, that’s exactly what he was asked about after the match in Dubai.

Source: Profimedia

Novak Djokovic struggled in Dubai, after many problems he managed to beat Tomas Mahač (Czech Republic) – 6:3, 3:6, 7:6 (7:1). The Serbian tennis player was not at his level, although he got something from his coaching staff at the beginning of the second set. After that he seemed to chew on it during the match.

That was exactly one of the questions that the Serb got after the match. He didn’t want to reveal what it was. “A special one gum. I can’t tell the secret“, answered Novak with a smile in an interview for “Sports club“.

He then analyzed the events on the field. “I haven’t played any matches with him before this match. I did the analysis and preparation, but it’s different on the field. I won the first set, had chances to break at the start of the second set, so I played poorly on my serve, that gave him wings, he played better, was in a rush. I couldn’t break through his backhand, he had an excellent shot, that’s the Czech school. That backhand parallel served him fantastically, he bravely played the service volley game, he went for all or nothing. I am glad that I overcame such a challenge, played an almost ideal tie-break. I could have played better and felt better on the field, there are positive things and some things that need to be better, I am aware of that. It is an integral part of the process of returning to the field.

Injury, lack of matches or not knowing the opponent? Which of these was the reason for a somewhat weaker party? “A little bit of everything. They told him that I would have a little difficulty with movement, timing, hitting, and that there would be oscillations, and that’s what happened. I trained great, but there is a difference compared to the match. It’s all fine, it’s part of the process of getting back in shape. I hope that every match will be better.”

His next rival will be Talon Grikspor. “We haven’t played for a long time, everyone plays good tennis, he’s not a top player, but he plays well if he gets a chance. Surely, like Mahač, he will try to play the tennis of his life. They have nothing to lose against me, everyone wants a scalp,” Djokovic concluded.