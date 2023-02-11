Home World “Now I will have a lemon bonus”
World

“Now I will have a lemon bonus”

by admin
“Now I will have a lemon bonus”

by palermolive.it – ​​2 minutes ago

After the shock kiss between Fedez and Rosa Chemical during the latter’s performance, Chiara Ferragni returns to the stage and wastes no time to sting her husband. During a live Instagram with Fiorello, the digital entrepreneur comments on the performance as follows:…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Kiss Fedez and Rosa Chemical in Sanremo 2023, Chiara Ferragni stings her husband: “Now I will have a lemon bonus” appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Global Connection | Russia: Give the Ukrainian Army in Mariupol 7 Hours to Disarm and Surrender Skye speaks openly about the sinking of the "Moscow"

You may also like

Back in September: Pellicano Festival Fantasy 2023

Western sanctions make Syria earthquake worse – Chinadaily.com.cn

Elections 2022 – If we speak only (and...

Udinese News | Sottil’s choices, Dionisi’s words, the...

Protests in France over pension reform | Info

How to take photos in the blue hour.

The attack on the Odessa bridge with a...

More than 25,000 people died as a result...

Turkey and Syria earthquake, 2-month-old baby boy and...

great Swissom customer loyalty and good products

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy