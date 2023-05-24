now LIVE the match of the World Cup

Back on the field for the second day of group D, Carmine Nunziata’s Italy under 20 who swept away South America champion Brazil with a 3-2 win on Sunday night. Baldanzi and his teammates will face Nigeria in Mendoza, who overcame the Dominican Republic in their debut, in a match that was already decisive for access to the round of 16. Technical qualities, speed, pace and physicality: the Africans will be a grumpy team to face.

20:35

Again Nigeria, Desplanches saves everything

Nigeria grows and becomes dangerous again in the 31st minute: a nice assist from Agbalaka for Fago who tries a left-footed shot on which the blue goalkeeper Desplanches is ready.

20:31

Dangerous Nigeria

Beautiful conclusion shot by Muhammad who is lost very little beyond Desplanches’ goal post: it is the Nigerian reply.

20:23

Italy close to scoring: Casadei crossbar

Pafundi does everything right, wedging himself into the area from the right and then serves Casadei, who shoots into the net in the small area, but the ball hits the crossbar: Italy one step away from the advantage.

20:22

Casadei opportunity for Italy

Italy came under again and in the 20th minute they had a double chance: first Ambrosino’s shot was cleared by the opposing defence, then Prati served and finally the ball reached Casadei who tried to circle the shot, earning a corner kick .

20:18

Dangerous Nigeria with Eletu and Lawal

Nigeria shows up again: Daga serves Eletu who tries his left from outside the area, not far wide. Immediately Lawal also tries.

20:12

Nigerian Replica with Daga

Daga replies from the other side with a shot from outside the area: the ball is not just wide

20:11

Pafundi tries, outside

Baldanzi serves Pafundi from a corner who tries to finish from an almost impossible position, ball out

20:09

Italy shows itself with Baldanzi

In the 5th minute Baldanzi, caught in the area, tries a left footed shot that goes oversized

20:03

La Nigeria ci prova, for Desplanches

Nigeria immediately at the attempt with a conclusion by Lawal on an assist by Agbalaka: Desplanches is there

20:00

Start the game!

The Italy-Nigeria Under 20 match starts: it’s the Azzurri who kick off

19:17

Italy in search of an encore

After the great victory against Brazil on their debut, another victory would guarantee the primacy of the group for the Azzurri, but even a draw would seriously affect qualification. The top two in each group plus the 4 best third-placed teams qualify for the round of 16.

19:08

Italy-Nigeria, the official formations

ITALY (4-3-1-2): Desplanches; Zanotti, Guarino, Ghilardi, Young; Prati, Faticanti, Casadei; Baldanzi; Pafundi, Ambrosino. Coach: Nunziata

NIGERIA (4-3-3): Aniagboso; Bameyi, Fredrick, Ogwuche, Agbalaka; Lawal, Daga, Eletu; Muhammad, Salem Fago, Jude. Coach: Bosso

Malvinas Argentinas-Medoza Stadium