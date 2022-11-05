Home World Now Putin enlists the prisoners: “They will go to the front line”
Now Putin enlists the prisoners: “They will go to the front line”

Kiev – Like all the other Russians of military age since yesterday, prisoners in prisons will also be able to be drafted and sent to fight in Ukraine, because President Putin signed a law that cancels their exclusion from mobilization. Only those convicted of certain crimes such as pedophilia, terrorism, treason and the trafficking of nuclear material will continue to be considered unenforceable.

