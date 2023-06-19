«Now Scudetto and Champions League»

19:00 The technical staff

The Napoli staff will be mixed, between men trusted by Garcia and men from the club: «There are already quality people, in Rome I have already worked with Beccaccioli for video analysis, I will bring three assistants with me to best mix knowledge we have,” says Rudi Garcia.

18:55 The slogan of the year

«I don’t have any slogan for the team, I only have the values ​​to put on the field», Rudi Garcia fends off in front of those who invoke a Spalletti-like slogan. «My values ​​are ambition, talent and sweat. It is played in eleven but the team is 25 elements. We need to make everyone grow up, even the youngest ones ».

18:45 The meeting with Spalletti

Sliding doors from Naples to Rome: «Me and Spalletti? It’s fate – smiles Rudi Garcia – He replaced me in Rome, I’ll replace him here after his warm season».

18:40 ADL announces the renewal of Osimhen

The announcement most awaited by the fans bears the signature of De Laurentiis: «We have already spoken with Osimhen before the Scudetto party. We are generally in agreement for a two-year extension of the contract».

6:35 p.m. Garcia wakes up

No risk of relaxation: «You won’t have to touch the desire: if the team is motivated like me then we will fight with anyone», explains Rudi Garcia. And he continues: «When you win you can unconsciously fall asleep a little, but I will set the alarm. There are young players here who can improve further. All I can do is work to be competitive».

18:30 No tactical revolution

There is only one way to win again: «Whoever sits on this bench now knows that the bar is high. We have to repeat ourselves and it won’t be easy – explains Garcia – I’m not coming here to revolutionize everything: if the team is similar to last year’s, I won’t change everything. I will add my touch. I played with the 4-3-3 but also with other formations. The coach has to adapt to the players: the 4-3-3 seems perfect for this team, but there is a staff that works to change its face during the match or during the year. The players must have an important tactical culture».

18:25 Garcia: “I’m not afraid of anything”

“Afraid of this challenge? I’m not afraid of anything», says Rudi Garcia. And applause rained down in the ballroom of the Capodimonte palace. «This victory in the championship must give confidence to the players, but we will have to be good at starting from scratch, going back to sweating, otherwise we will not reach any goal. The team must partially forget what has been done, while maintaining certain ambitions. I have seen throughout this season a team that defended together and played well together. It’s not about the quality of the individual. The president will give me a quality team and with a quality team we can entertain the fans. My teams love to possess the ball and score one more goal than the opponent. We have to start with a bomb and also get to the end ».

18:20 Goals of the season

What are Napoli’s goals? If De Laurentiis hopes to repeat himself in the league and is aiming for the semifinals of the Champions League – «Now let’s try to reach at least the final, then we’ll play it» – Garcia smiles: «We found ourselves in agreement with De Laurentiis on the objectives. When I play, I play to win. The president has set the bar high, in the Champions League there are teams that have waited 15 years of investments to win. But I dream like him, I’m here to win. Doing it after 33 years is wonderful, but I think Napoli should play the Champions League every year and always play for the Scudetto».

18:15 Garcia’s first words

Here he is, Rudi Garcia. Here are the first words of the French coach in Naples: «My first gift from De Laurentiis is to be here with you in Naples. The president and I have ambitions, I congratulate him on what has been achieved this year. I thank the fans for the welcome today. When I arrived I saw the city full of flags and banners, Naples is proud of this team. My goal is to make it happen again in the future ».

18:10 Greetings from De Laurentiis

After Bellenger, it’s Aurelio De Laurentiis’ turn: «We want to celebrate this year here in Capodimonte and create continuity with the new coach. Napoli won in a royal way and so we will have to continue with Garcia».

18:05 Bellenger acts as Cicero

Sylvain Bellenger is the landlord: «Welcome to Capodimonte, mister. I also thank the Consul of France who arrived in Naples this morning. Since this morning everyone has been asking me why here: perhaps because we have created soccer fields for so many Neapolitan children or because there is a connection between soccer and art. Rudi is an artist, the players are works. It’s a lucky year for us: the team’s championship and our Neapolitan exhibition at the Louvre in Paris. Naples of talent and culture has won. We are delighted to be able to welcome the new coach here.”

17:05 There are also the ultras of Curva B

There is also a bit of Curva B in the Capodimonte wood: the Ultras 72, an organized group in the sector, arrived en masse at the museum for the new coach’s first press conference: «We are here to say goodbye to Garcia. We want to start as we left off. All united to defend what we have conquered.

14:00 Garcia at breakfast with ADL

Rudi Garcia has arrived in Naples: accompanied by his fiancée Francesca Brienza, the new coach of the Azzurri met the patron Aurelio De Laurentiis for a working breakfast overlooking the Gulf of Naples: it is not excluded that Francesca can already view some apartments in Posillipo to finally start this new adventure.

12:00 Here are the dates for the new season

While waiting to view the technical center of Castel Volturno, off limits due to work in progress, Rudi Garcia is currently defining the dates for the start of the season: medical visits in the technical center between 10 and 11 July and then everyone in Dimaro.

10:05 De Laurentiis will also be there

There will also be Aurelio De Laurentiis in the ballroom of the Capodimonte palace. As is his habit, the patron will be present at the presentation of the new coach.

08:00 The live presentation on Mattino.it

In an exceptional location such as the ballroom of the Capodimonte palace, Rudi Garcia will pronounce his first words as the new Napoli coach: the event will also be streamed for all fans on Mattino.it.

