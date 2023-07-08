Now the Taliban want to fight opium

Loading player

In Afghanistan, the Taliban have launched a very harsh campaign against the cultivation of opium poppies, of which the country is very rich, because it is considered contrary to sharia, the “Islamic law”, imposed by the Taliban in its most radical form. In gradual but firm action, they first introduced a series of bans and then began actively destroying opium poppy crops through dedicated police units. The consequences on the earnings of many farmers have been enormous and have also led to clashes, which according to some analysts risk threatening the stability of the regime.

The Taliban had announced plans to end opium cultivation during the first press conference following their second conquest of Afghanistan in mid-August 2021 following the US withdrawal, but their announcement was met with some skepticism. : in the twenty years preceding the reconquest of the country the Taliban had in fact get rich thanks to drug trafficking, and when they had imposed a similar ban in 2001, during their first regime, opium production had continued illegally. Not even the Afghan government that had ruled the country in the twenty years following their ouster had ever succeeded in eliminating opium poppy cultivation.

It’s not clear yet whether the Taliban have decided to completely eliminate these crops or whether they are centralizing control of part of production or trade in their hands, perhaps temporarily and covertly, to derive an economic advantage from it. At the moment the prices and the international availability of substances derived from opium are not showing declines, but it is not clear whether this is due to a massive stock of products already grown or to the crops still existing. The Taliban regime is facing the dire consequences of the interruption of funding and foreign aid from which Afghanistan had always been extremely dependent; aid revoked with their arrival and the fall of the previous government.

Estimates made by analysts and experts also based on satellite images however, they are quite impressive: in the southern province of Helmand, where most of the opium poppy plantations were so far, the cultivation has increased from 1,200 square kilometers in April 2022 to around 10 in April 2023. In Nangarhar province, where even large quantities of opium poppies were grown, the crops have increased from about 70 square kilometers to just over 8.

David Mansfield, a British researcher who has been studying Afghan drug trafficking for over 25 years, has estimated that between 2022 and 2023, the production of opium poppies will have fallen by about 80 percent, a reduction he defined as “Without precedents».

Before the arrival of the Taliban, Afghanistan produced about 85 percent of all opium trafficked in the world, and heroin made from Afghan opium guaranteed 95 percent of the heroin market throughout Europe. According to estimates made by the United Nations, in 2021 alone in Afghanistan the cultivation of opium poppies and the resulting drug trade had produced an estimated income of 1 to 2 and a half billion, equal to 9-14 percent of the country’s total GDP. About 450,000 Afghans were employed in this sector. Opium production had grown above all since 2001, after the US invasion, and had peaked in 2017.

The gradualness with which the Taliban have imposed bans on opium cultivation – «a sophisticated journey in stages», as Mansfield called it – allowed them to avoid excessive resistance from the local population and farmers, but the campaign began with a series of particularly repressive and violent measures against people with substance addictions. Thousands of people were arrested on the street, beaten, taken to prison, shaved bald and detained for months.

The first ban on cultivation was introduced in 2021 and concerned ephedra, a plant that contains pseudoephedrine, a compound present in many over-the-counter drugs but which taken in large quantities can have narcotic effects. The ban on growing opium poppies was introduced the following year, in April 2022: for those who transgress, the fire of the fields and the prison are foreseen. The Taliban then began deploying special police units to physically destroy crops: some correspondents of BBCwho was allowed to watch one such operation by the Taliban, they told of the intensity and speed with which they implement them, and of six fields, each of 200-300 square meters, destroyed in just over half an hour.

In some cases these operations have led to very violent clashes with farmers, and at least one of them has been killed. In many provinces, the cultivation of opium poppies is the only form of livelihood, especially now that Afghanistan is deprived of economic aid from abroad. In Kandahar, one of the cities where the Taliban enjoys the greatest support, opium poppy cultivation generates total revenues of the equivalent of more than 350 million euros a year.

For this reason some analysts, such as William Byrd, an analyst at the United States Institute for Peace, they believe that this harsh campaign by the Taliban, together with the cut in international aid and the weakness of every other economic sector in the country, could destabilize their own regime. The Taliban had conquered Afghanistan by presenting themselves as a cohesive group capable of bringing peace, stability and prosperity: over the course of these two years they have shown themselves to be divided, unable to manage terrorist attacks and the increase in crime, and so far also to guarantee some form of economic well-being for the population. Also because they have gradually eliminated almost all women’s rights and freedoms, set by many foreign governments as a condition for the release of funds and financing.

