Below is a summary of the initiatives planned for this week on LOST (from 13 to 19 March 2023)

Monday 13/03

Gift don Monday: the first 2 months of the NOW Cinema Pass + Entertainment Pass for €1/month instead of €14.99/month

the offer is reserved for new customers or for existing NOW customers who do not have active Passes

the proposed streaming is in HD and up to a maximum of 2 screens at the same time

expires 31/03/2023

Tuesday 14/03

playing atGuess Quiz) the first 1000 fastest who guess all 7 pictures correctly, win 5€ of charging I discount itor on the invoice.

Wednesday 15/03

With the contest Instant Win you can win one right away award. Up for grabs this week is one Smartwatch Garmin.

And for non-winning participants, a sure prize: the WINDAY+ offer with 2 months FREE

the reward is only viewed by target customers

at the end of the 2 months, the offer is renewed at a cost of €0.99/month, unless deactivated



Thursday 16/03

Playing at Quiz it is possible to win up to €3,000 in top-ups or invoice discounts.

In addition, customers with a prepaid SIM will also be able to participate in the GIGA Quiz activating the option before the game 100 GIGA FAST at a cost of €0.99. All customers who answer correctly can win GIGA EXTRA e 1 smartphone HONOR Magic 5 Lite 5G.

Sunday 19/03

With the MUSIC QUIZ answering the questions a him musical you can win up to €3,000 in top-ups or invoice discounts.

Everyday

Con LOST many initiatives always available:

WEShop : thanks to LOST customers will be able to access a exclusive showcase for the shopping online with many products on offer with discounts up to 70%. Included are Shipping fees .

: thanks to customers will be able to access a for the with many products on offer with Included are . +Purchases and +Refill : for every purchase on amazon.it starting from LOST the client will receive 10% in telephone top-ups . The initiative is aimed only at the lines prepaid . A March the category is in promotion Moda : clothing, shoes, bags and suitcases, jewels, watches.

: for every purchase on starting from the client . The initiative is aimed only at the lines . A the category is in promotion : WeCashback by Catalina: buying i products selected in supermarkets or online, it is possible receive a cash back in the form of a bank transfer or PayPal refund. The products included in the offer can be consulted within the card and are constantly updated. To participate, you must activate the promotion in the initiative card before making purchases.