Home » «Now we are waiting for you at the stadium» (VIDEO)
World

«Now we are waiting for you at the stadium» (VIDEO)

by admin
«Now we are waiting for you at the stadium» (VIDEO)

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 6 hours ago

Dua Lipa drove the Rosanero fans crazy on social media after her photo wearing the Rosanero shirt. Matteo Brunori, on TG1, invited the singer to the Renzo Barbera stadium. Below is the video posted on the club’s official channels: @palermofficial Dua Lipa with the Palermo shirt #Brunori’s message to…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, the message to Dua Lipa from Brunori on TG1: «Now we are waiting for you at the stadium» (VIDEO) appeared 6 hours ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  "Macron's cell phone spied by Morocco." The Elysée: it would be serious

You may also like

Portuguese Prime Minister Resigns Amid Corruption Accusations and...

Telefono Amico, Palermo needs volunteers to listen and...

Gaza Conflict Update: Israeli Troops in Heart of...

“First Winter” read for you by Linda Lercari

Here is the poster and trailer for “Godzilla...

Fatal Shooting at Pan-American Highway Protest: Lawyer Kills...

Hurricane Otis devastates Acapulco – World and Mission

For a Mediterranean theology – World and Mission

Miami International Airport Announces Direct Flights to Europe...

MONDO MODA – 17 years – MONDO MODA

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy