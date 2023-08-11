«Now we will go in search of new horizons»- breaking latest news

Michela Murgia wrapped in a fluffy coral red dress, the matching turban on her head, caught in a gesture as if in a dance: with this photo, without adding anything written, Lorenzo Terenzi, the actor, director, author and also a musician, known in 2017 thanks to a theatrical show in which she was the protagonist and he worked as a director, whom the writer had married in July in articulo mortis, immediately after publicly announcing her illness in an interview with Corriere.

The writer, with Terenzi and her “children of the soul”, recounted private moments on social media, celebrating her queer family but also continuing her battles as an activist for rights. The wedding sealed in the garden of the new Roman house in Murgia, shared by the writer on her social profiles.

But who are the four “boys” of the writer? “The oldest is 35 years old, the youngest twenty.” A few other hints. But nothing more. In this Michel Murgia was a very private woman. In order to protect them, she spoke very little about her four children, whom she loved and whom they loved very much: Raphael Luis, Francesco Leone, Michele Anghileri and Alessandro Giammei. Children of the soul, because Murgia had no natural children. Children who were part of her queer family, as she would have defined it: open, made up of people linked together not necessarily by blood ties but by love. On the free choice to be part of it. On meetings. As was the case for Lorenzo Terenzi, actor and director, but also musician and author, whom Michela Murgia married on 15 July 2023 with a civil ceremony “in articulo mortis”, considering her precarious health conditions. As was the case for the four soul children (always defining her) who entered her life at very different times.

Perhaps the best known is Raphael, but only because he has left more traces on him than the others (it is also in one of his last posts: in the kitchen while he prepares a carbonara). It was with Raphael that she first became a mother. As she would have told it: â€˜At the age of nine, taking my hand the same night I saw him for the first time and saying: I donâ€™t want you to go anymore. There was no reason to listen to him, I don’t even like kids. But I faltered, I looked at Claudia. The decision made came in that exchange of glances».

Francesco Leone, born in Cagliari, is instead an opera singer, whom Murgia met when he was 18 years old. Then there is Alessandro Michele Anghileri, a very young activist, an aid worker, someone who goes around the world where humanitarian aid is needed. Finally there is Alessandro Giammei, professor at the American University of Yale as well as author of numerous publications. When Murgia met Alessandro he was 16 years old and a high school student. He would have said: Â «We met online on an RPG community. Elves, dwarves, a little Tolkienian. He played with words, in chats. There were no avatars. We just wrote. It was my writing school. And his too. We played together for many months and I didn’t know who was on the other side. I was expecting a very cultured adult. When I discovered that there was a little boy, I said to myself: if he thinks like this at 16, what room for growth is there? I must see this dawn!’

Did Murgia have a favorite son? Perhaps. The Yale professor suggests the name. As he wrote in the memory he recently made of one of the last family gatherings in the house that Murgia had bought and which was still to be completed: «Here comes the favorite son (Francesco), full of hair and sinuous like a cat: the baritone returning from performances in Tokyo and Pesaro, who Michela once sent me to Pisa at the age of twenty so that I could have a coffee with cream with him».

Not much more is known about the personal lives of the three of them, but the bond with Michela Murgia was strong, as demonstrated by the farewell post of Francesco Leone and Alessandro Giammei. Francesco published a photo to remember his mother and wrote: «Let’s walk towards other sleepless nights to tell each other secrets, to imagine new horizons, to take care of the people we love. Welcome to our new life. Welcome back home, Shalafi aminÂ», while Alessandro Giammei writes a simple Â«Ciao bellaÂ», with a photo that captures them in a happy moment.

â€œPeople, first of all. The rest is talk» the writer said, introducing everyone during the garden party last July where, dressed in white and with a symbolic ring on their finger, they celebrated their bond in their own way, what she defined as «our idea of celebration of the queer family».

The kids he accompanied on their journey to adulthood have now written. «Let’s walk towards other sleepless nights telling each other secrets, imagining new horizons, taking care of the people we love. Welcome to our new life. Welcome home, Shalafi amin.’

The post is collecting the moved comments and testimonials of affection from friends and fans of the writer. Born in 1972 in Cabras, a small town in the province of Oristano in Sardinia, Michela Murgia was an intellectual, writer, playwright and columnist, who had an important literary career marked by novels, short stories, essays and articles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

