The phenomenon of Quevedo as the revelation artist on the national scene and, of course, the revelation artist of the urban genre worldwide in 2022, is one of the most beautiful topics to write, talk about and comment on that have emerged in recent times in the cultural conversation in Spanish. Quevedo’s story complies with the commandments of journalism and answers the questions that mark all news -what, how, why, who, when and where- and surely it would unravel some of the keys behind success sudden of the canarian artist. The podcast that he has signed with Spotify Studios, one of those collaborations that smells from a distance of a great editorial commitment, with RPS in production and The Music Station as an enclave, revolves around some verses by Quevedo in “Now what”the song included in “Where I want to be”his first studio album that has been released a couple of weeks ago and with which he has climbed to the top of the charts worldwide.

The song reads: “2021 sow; 2022 pick up; 2023 crown; 2024 disappear”. And in these four phases the videopodcast is divided into four episodes of less than 10 minutes that reflect Quevedo’s rise to the top. Four phases that focus on what and when, especially in the latter, but that lack the expected depth of a bet with so many giants involved. Quevedo has not managed to become what he is now, he has not managed to get three of the great actors in the music industry in Spain to make him an exclusive video podcast by doing things only well. That distance between the figure to be praised and the weight of the podcast itself is the elephant in the room not only for the most popular audience in the podcast world, but also for the millions of Quevedo fans (on Spotify he has a million-odd followers and 35 million monthly listeners) who expected -we expected- an in-depth analysis of who this young man from the Canary Islands is who has arrived and, without asking for forgiveness or permission, has changed the face of reggaeton in Spain in barely eighteen months.

Next to Quevedo sits KIDDO, producer of artists such as Delaossa; Garabatto, an exceptional figure on the national scene, unclassifiable and who has collaborated with Mora or Dua Lipa, in charge of mixing the album; and Omar Montes, the true transversality of the national mainstream who, it turns out, was one of the first to see Quevedo’s potential. With such a cast, with a name as popular as Montes and two insiders as relevant as KIDDO and Garabatto, this “Now what” it could have flown much higher than it does. Eye. I do not want to say that it is not an interesting approach to the figure of Quevedo, far from it. He has a remarkable height and the codes he handles are selected for Quevedo’s target audience. One believes, however, that it is -we are- the content creators who must make certain efforts and attract the public to our coordinates.

“Now what” It is great news on the national music and podcaster scene. First, because it focuses on the really relevant artists; second, because she shows that great actors in the music business can work together; and third, because it brings foreign audiences closer to the podcast world: to convince and be hegemonic, niches are not worth it, fortunately or unfortunately. Of course, being able to summon insiders and top-level figures to surround Quevedo and being unable to develop content with more edges should be the subject of reflection: do we not want or do we not know how to combine the commercial and the complete in a single project?