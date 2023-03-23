The National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska considered the report on the situation in the banking system of the Republic of Srpska for the year 2021 and the report on operations and results of work with the financial report of the Banking Agency of the Republic of Srpska for that year.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

PDP MP Diana Čekić believes that this report shows that deposits in banks have increased, which means that investment activity has decreased.

Čekić pointed out the need to educate young people in terms of raising the level of financial literacy in the Republic of Srpska.

Slaviša Marković from the PDP is of the opinion that the operations of the Investment and Development Bank /IRB/ of the Republic of Srpska should be placed under the control of the Banking Agency of the Republic of Srpska.

SDS MP Tomica Stojanović asked representatives of the Republika Srpska Banking Agency “how much physical and legal entities were damaged after the collapse of Bobar banka”.

Newly elected judges of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Srpska, Radomir Lukić and Svjetlana Brković, were sworn in at the National Assembly of Srpska.

Lukić and Brković were elected judges of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Srpska in the first part of this session, and their election was confirmed by the Council of the People of Srpska.