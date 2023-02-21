The delegation of the National Assembly of Republika Srpska is going to visit Russia tomorrow.

Source: MONDO portal / Marko Čavić

Tomorrow, representatives of the NSRS will meet with the President of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matviyenko, and then with the First Deputy President of the State Duma Committee for Security and the Fight against Corruption, the coordinator of the parliamentary group for relations with the parliaments of the Republic of Slovenia and the Balkan countries, Mihajilo Yevgenjevic Staršinov.

On the first day, the delegation will also visit the State Historical and Cultural Museum of the “Moskovski Kemlj” reserve.

The delegation of the National Assembly, in addition to the president of the NSRS, Nenad Stevandić, also includes MPs: Igor Žunić (SNSD), Darko Banjac (NPS) and Dragomir Vasić (SDS).