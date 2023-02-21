Home World NSRS delegation visiting Russia | Info
World

NSRS delegation visiting Russia | Info

by admin
NSRS delegation visiting Russia | Info

The delegation of the National Assembly of Republika Srpska is going to visit Russia tomorrow.

Source: MONDO portal / Marko Čavić

Tomorrow, representatives of the NSRS will meet with the President of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matviyenko, and then with the First Deputy President of the State Duma Committee for Security and the Fight against Corruption, the coordinator of the parliamentary group for relations with the parliaments of the Republic of Slovenia and the Balkan countries, Mihajilo Yevgenjevic Staršinov.

On the first day, the delegation will also visit the State Historical and Cultural Museum of the “Moskovski Kemlj” reserve.

The delegation of the National Assembly, in addition to the president of the NSRS, Nenad Stevandić, also includes MPs: Igor Žunić (SNSD), Darko Banjac (NPS) and Dragomir Vasić (SDS).

See also  Japan, retires at 100: "I realized that life is short"

You may also like

Ukraine, latest news. Biden-Meloni phone call, focus on...

Surprise Biden in Kiev embraces Zelensky: “Let’s save...

Measuring the Armies: How Do Russia and Ukraine...

“Healthcare betrayed, so I’m off the road again”

Biden makes surprise visit to Kiev, shows support...

Secularization and populism – working world

Bruce Willis doesn’t have aphasia! He has an...

Dana Hem in a challenging edition | Entertainment

in Hatay, the collapse of a building a...

Turkey has halted rescue operations almost everywhere

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy