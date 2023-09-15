NSYNC reunite after 20 years

NSYNC reunited and will release their first song in two decades, with the news released just hours after they appeared together at the MTV VMAs. Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass are reforming to release a new track titled Better Place for the upcoming film Trolls 3: Trolls Band Together. Rumors of a reunion have been circulating for several weeks and were amplified after the band appeared on stage together at the VMAs this week, where they presented Taylor Swift with the award for Best Pop Video. Swift was more excited about the band getting back together than her award as she was seen jumping out of her seat, screaming and cheering them on seemingly in complete disbelief that they were together.

Already at that moment Taylor asked the band: “Are you doing something? What will happen now?” He just couldn’t cope as he told the crowd of music fans and celebrities: “They’re doing something and I need to know what it is“. The speculation about a new song were further teased by the five when they shared a clip of them lip-synching a scene from Friends, in which Joey Tribbiani and Rachel Green slyly quiz each other. Timberlake could be seen lip-syncing to Joey’s line: “You know something?” In response, Chasez chimed in with Rachel, saying, “I might know something too“. Bass then asked, “What do you know?” to which Timberlake responded: “Oh no, I can’t tell you until you tell me what you know“. The clip ends with Kirkpatrick saying: “Well, then I can’t tell you what I know.” Prompting Chasez to shrug and lip-sync: “Ok fine“.

As you can imagine, the band’s fans were quite excited about the newsand one turned to X to say: “September 29, 2023 – *NSYNC will release a new song called Better Place.” Another wrote: “NSYNC FANS!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!! WE ARE COMING NEW MUSIC!!” A third said “Oh my goodness, we have an official date! New NSYNC song!” While someone else added: “new *NSYNC song… for the first time in 20 years… comes out three days after my birthday Is God real?” Better Place will therefore be the first release that *NSYNC will make since 2002. It will be listenable from September 29thwhen it will be available for download or streaming.

