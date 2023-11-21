Home » NTmobile Black Friday, the advantages for the operator’s customers
NTmobile Black Friday, the advantages for the operator’s customers

NTmobile Black Friday, the advantages for the operator’s customers

On the occasion of Black Friday, NTmobile is excited to announce two irresistible promotions that will make the customer experience even more convenient and rewarding.

Special Cashback: Take advantage of Black Friday to sign up for the HALF yearly offer at a cost of €3.99 / month and receive an exclusive cashback of €10 directly on your telephone credit.
An immediate saving for our valuable customers who choose long-term convenience. 20 GB as a gift: NTmobile gives away 20 GB of extra data on all monthly offers that can be activated (PIU’++ 50, PIU’, 40 PLUS etc…).
An unmissable opportunity to expand your connectivity and enjoy unlimited browsing.

Both promotions will be active from Friday 24 November at 00:00 to Monday 27 November at 23:59.

“Don’t miss out on these exceptional offers, designed to meet the communication and connectivity needs of all our customers,” rRemember the operator.

“NTmobile Black Friday is synonymous with savings and unparalleled connectivity. Hurry to benefit from these unmissable offers before weekend del Black Friday termini”.

