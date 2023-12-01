NTmobile celebrates its seventh anniversary with dedicated promos

An extraordinary birthday party is being prepared for NT MOBILE on the occasion of its seventh anniversary, with gifts, special promotions and free top-up bonuses.

NT MOBILE Anniversary: ​​Seven Years of Success and Innovation

NT MOBILE celebrates seven years of success, connectivity and customer satisfaction. To celebrate this important milestone, the company has organized an exceptional series of gifts, promotions and top-up bonuses for its loyal users.

The Three Exclusive Candles

1) NT-SHOP: Unpublished E-Commerce in Italy

Starting from November 30, NT MOBILE will launch the NT-SHOP e-commerce, the first of its kind offered in Italy by a virtual mobile operator (MVNO). On www.nt-shop.it, users will have access to hundreds of products and items sold directly or in collaboration with leading partners, with discounts ranging from 10% to 50%. An unmissable opportunity for technology enthusiasts and beyond.

2) Family Pack Offer: Pay 2×3

With the special offer “PAY 2×3”, users can purchase 2 SIMs of the HALF ANNUAL profile, and receive the THIRD SIM for free. An ideal opportunity to extend connectivity to the whole family with an advantageous package.

3) Free refills

NT MOBILE further rewards its customers with free top-ups based on the amount recharged:

Top up €30 and get +€3 free (10% extra)

Top up €50 and get +€6 free (12% extra)

Top up €100 and get €20 free (20% extra)

Easy Navigation, Access and Activation

All of these fantastic opportunities are communicated clearly and accessible across all NT MOBILE channels. Users can easily navigate, log in and activate promotions, thus fully enjoying the birthday gifts offered by the operator.

An Invitation to the Party!

NT MOBILE invites all its customers and new users to join this epic birthday party. Let the celebration begin and every user can take advantage of the incredible opportunities put in place by NT MOBILE to make this seventh anniversary unforgettable.

