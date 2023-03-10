Listen to the audio version of the article

From the extraction of oil under the waters of Lake Albert to a nuclear power plant, the first in Uganda and the second in sub-Saharan Africa. The Kampala government sets a new goal on its economic agenda: the generation of “at least” 1000 megawatt (MG) of nuclear energy from 2031, a goal that is linked to the plans to diversify the sources of supply wanted by President Yoweri Museveni. The Ugandan economy, said Museveni himself, is capitalizing on the uranium deposits stored in its subsoil, in a move that should also form part of Kampala’s strategies on combating climate change.

The project will be assisted by the China National Nuclear Corporation, the state-owned company that oversees Beijing’s nuclear strategy in its civilian and military applications. The first plant, the Buyende Nuclear Power Plant, should be built in the locality of the same name (Buyude) about 150 kilometers north of the capital Kampala. Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu said assessments of the plant are underway and the project is expected to generate 2,000 MW, with the first 1,000 “connected to the national grid by 2031”.

Uganda, added Nankabirwa Ssentamu, is taking “firm steps” to integrate nuclear energy into the country’s energy mix and guarantee supplies that will become even more urgent with the economic growth envisaged by the executive. In parallel with the nuclear breakthrough, Kampala is investing massively in the extraction of crude oil from its territory, a business that should push export volumes and accelerate a GDP already on the rise by more than 5% in 2022.

From nuclear power to the Eacop maxi pipeline

The plant north of Kampala would become the second nuclear energy plant in the whole continent after the South African one in Koeberg, the third considering one under construction in Egypt. Kampala has reaffirmed its strategy both with a view to diversifying the energy mix and with a view to a sustainable “transition” of the Ugandan economy.

The first objective responds, first of all, to the energy poverty which is holding back the growth of the East African country. According to data from the World Bank, in 2020 just over 40% of a population of almost 50 million inhabitants had access to electricity. In 2019, the International Energy Agency ranks Kampala seventh in its top 20 countries with the worst electricity access deficits, while acknowledging the progress the country has made in recent years. The second, the “ecological” commitment, already seems less in harmony with the directions taken by the Kampala government, the protagonist of massive investments in the extraction and export of crude oil.