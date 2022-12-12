“Breakthrough in nuclear fusion”. This is what the United States are about to announce in a long-awaited press conference scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday 13 January, by the US Department of Energy. But the rumors and journalistic reconstructions are already multiplying. The first to report it was the «Financial Times». And nuclear fusion as a possible solution to the energy and climate crises has soon become the opening of many online newspapers, starting with the Washington Post, very close to the White House.

Two elements are certain: for the first time in the history of these experiments a fusion reaction would have produced more energy than that used to trigger it. Second: the discovery took place at the National Ignition Facility housed in the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, in California.

On the Washington Post some experts of the material have confirmed the advances but behind anonymity. The delivery of silence is in fact rigorous, waiting for tomorrow the Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm to reveal to the world “a great scientific breakthrough”.

Nuclear fusion (the one that powers the Sun and produces energy from the fusion of two hydrogen atoms, generating one of hydrogen) has been the dream of scientists for over 50 years. Unlike fission, it does not create radioactivity or waste, it does not need rare and usable fuels to build atomic bombs (hydrogen is easily obtained from water).

The alternative energy

The gas price crisis and the specter of an interruption in supplies from Russia have prompted the European Union to pay much more attention than usual to energy security, and consequently to re-evaluate a source often considered controversial: nuclear power. Last month, the European Parliament approved its inclusion in the “taxonomy” – the list of sustainable economic activities proposed by the Commission – while some member states, such as Germany and Belgium, are reviewing plans to decommission the plants.