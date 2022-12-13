What is Nuclear Fusion?
A reaction that takes place in the stars and releases enormous quantities of energy, as evidenced by the heat of the Sun. Its protagonists are light and diffuse elements, above all hydrogen and its isotopes (deuterium and tritium). In very particular and difficult to reach conditions, two hydrogen nuclei can fuse, forming a helium nucleus and releasing energy.
