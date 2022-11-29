Nuclear sewage should be discharged into the sea!Japan does not give up nuclear energy: Restarting abandoned nuclear power plants into new generation reactors

For Japan, it is very short of energy itself, so they are very dependent on nuclear energy, adding to this year’s global energy crisis.

The Nikkei News reported on November 28 that Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry formulated an action plan for future nuclear energy policies, including “promoting the development and construction of a new generation of innovative nuclear reactors with new safety mechanisms.”

The Japanese government and the ruling party plan to extend the maximum 60-year operation period stipulated in the current law, and have written it into the action plan.

Submit an action plan to the Atomic Energy Subcommittee of the Comprehensive Resources and Energy Survey held on November 28. The plan will be approved by the Japanese government’s GX (Green Transformation) executive meeting before the end of the year. With regard to the construction of a new generation of innovative nuclear reactors, the nuclear power plants that have been decided to be abolished will be converted first.

The plan also reads: “Concrete implementation will also be advanced based on the progress of back-end issues (processing of spent fuel, etc.).” In order to extend the operating time of the reactor, it is necessary to adjust the current regulations of 40 years in principle and a maximum of 60 years.

The time spent by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Commission after the 3.11 Earthquake in Japan will be deducted from the running time. Can actually run for over 60 years. Relevant bills will be presented at the regular Congress in 2023.

Prior to this, the Japanese government has stated that it will continue nuclear energy, and TEPCO’s nuclear sewage will continue to be discharged into the sea.