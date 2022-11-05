[NTD Beijing, November 4, 2022]Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday (November 4) that he opposes the use of nuclear weapons in Europe, a move Beijing has so far prevented Russia The most direct words to escalate the war.

During the first meeting between Xi Jinping and Scholz, Xi Jinping stated that he wanted the international community to “reject the threat of nuclear weapons” and advocated against nuclear war in order to prevent the Eurasian continent from falling into crisis. Xi also talked about ensuring the stability of food and energy supply chains, both of which have been disrupted by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Xi’s comments are seen as sending a clear message to Putin that the nuclear threat is a red line for China, giving Beijing something in common with Brussels over the Russia-Ukraine war. Before Putin’s move, Xi announced an “unlimited” friendship with Russia, prompting Europe to re-examine the security risks of expanding economic cooperation with Beijing.

As the war enters its tenth month, several Kremlin officials, including former President Dmitry Medvedev, have warned in recent months of the possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. After meeting with Li Keqiang on Friday, Scholz said he had urged China to use its leverage over Russia to prevent the use of nuclear weapons.

But Noah Alexander, a senior editor at the Rhodium Group, a New York-based research firm. Noah Barkin said that while Scholz sees Xi’s warning to Moscow as a victory, the CCP has not actually turned its back on Putin.

“The lesson of the past year is that Xi Jinping will stand with Putin through thick and thin,” Barkin said. “Scholz’s push to deepen economic ties with Beijing runs counter to his administration’s goals. Questioning the real position.”

At the same time, the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) issued a joint statement on the 4th, emphasizing that “Russia’s irresponsible nuclear remarks will not be accepted. Russia’s use of any chemical, biological or nuclear weapons will face serious consequences.”

Relations between Beijing and the West have cooled rapidly over the past two years over the crackdown on Hong Kong, the persecution of Muslims in Xinjiang, and military pressure on Taiwan. Xi, who has embarked on a series of diplomatic engagements this week, is expected to expand his engagements with U.S. President Joe Biden at summits in Thailand and Indonesia.

U.S.-China relations have hit a low point during the pandemic. According to a Bloomberg analysis, Xi is “working hard” to consolidate ties with Germany to prevent further deterioration of ties with the European Union, which last year sanctioned China over Xinjiang and halted an investment deal with China.

Currently, Germany is developing a new national strategy for China to reduce dependence on China, diversify supply chains and strengthen national security. According to reports, Germany will reduce or cancel the rules on investment and export guarantees to China, stop promoting trade fairs in China, or train management personnel, and the loan project of Germany’s state-run KfW bank may also be transferred from China to other countries. .

In addition to reviewing Chinese investment projects in Germany, the German economy ministry also intends to target German companies’ investments in China. In addition, the German government intends to complain to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the G7 of China‘s unfair trade practices.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Chen Beichen/responsible editor: Lin Qing)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/11/04/a103567350.html