The US Department of Energy will announce Tuesday, December 13, in a press conference, that scientists have been able, for the first time in history, to produce a nuclear fusion reaction that generates more energy than is needed to ignite it. The Washington Post writes it speaking of “a milestone in the ten-year and expensive research to develop a technology that provides unlimited, clean and cheap energy”. For the US newspaper, it is the “Holy Grail” of carbon-free energy that scientists have been chasing since the 1950s.

The discovery would have taken place at the National Ignition Facility housed in the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, in California. Some researchers, interviewed by the Washington Post, confirmed the advances but on the condition of anonymity. The purpose of fusion research is to replicate the nuclear reaction through which energy is created on the Sun. Until now, the experiments had disappointed the expectations of scholars, who had indeed managed to trigger fusion, but using much more energy to obtain it than the reaction itself then released.