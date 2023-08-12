Number of murdered women in Bosnia and Herzegovina | Info

The Committee for Monitoring Implementation and Reporting on the Istanbul Convention and Femicide in BiH warns that 19 women were killed in BiH during 2021 and 2022 and calls on the authorities to react and take measures to prevent future cases of femicide and violence.

The Ministry of Human Rights and Refugees in the Council of Ministers announced that the Committee considers the situation regarding femicide and gender-based violence to be alarming and as such requires due attention and an immediate reaction of all competent institutions.

The committee is a body of the Council of Ministers, which is managed by the BiH Agency for Gender Equality of the Ministry of Human Rights and Refugees, and which, among other things, has the task of analyzing data on cases of femicide and making recommendations for further action with the aim of preventing this most severe form of violence against women.

In accordance with the above, and at the initiative of the Ministry of Human Rights and Refugees, the Agency for Gender Equality of BiH, the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council (HJSC) of BiH began recording data on the relationship between the victim and the perpetrator in cases of murder of women, which showed that in the period of 2021 and 2022, a total of 19 women were killed.

The committee reminds that In 2013, Bosnia and Herzegovina ratified the Istanbul Convention and undertook to take legislative and other measures to ensure the prevention and protection of victims of violence, and to punish the perpetrators of violence.

According to the Istanbul Convention, the state is obliged to act with due care towards all reported cases of violence against womenwhich includes the necessary legislative and other measures to prevent, investigate, and punish acts of violence covered by this convention.

The Istanbul Convention prescribes the obligation of member states to take the necessary measures to ensure that for reported cases of violence against women, conduct a homicide risk assessmentthe seriousness of the situation and the danger of repeated violence, and that, if necessary, coordinated support for victims is provided.

Femicide is not an isolated event, but it is necessary to take into account the specificity of the context in which the murder took place, since more than one third of attempted and committed femicides took place in the apartment, house or yard of the victim, which confirms that for a woman who suffers violence, the most dangerous place is precisely her home.

The largest number of murders was preceded by long-term violence that was not reported or was reported, but there was no adequate reaction from the institutions, also in most cases the perpetrator was a former marital, extramarital or emotional partner.

(Srna/WORLD)

