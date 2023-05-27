Home » Numerous basketball stars at the celebration of the 50th birthday of KK Una Kozarska Dubica | Sports
Pero Antić, Žarko Čabarkapa, Dragan Milosavljević, Marko Tomas, Vuk Radivojević… are just some of the basketball stars who celebrated the 50th birthday of KK Una.

Source: MONDO/Goran Arbutina

Basketball spectacle in Kozarska Dubica.

Round 50th birthday KK Una gathered on Friday a large number of celebrated basketball names who came to magnify the jubilee and take part in the match between KK Una and KK “Prijatelji”, which also had a humanitarian character, since the proceeds were intended for the “Let’s Grow Together” association.

The audience in the sports hall in Dubica had the opportunity to watch basketball players who became famous on European and NBA floors and enjoy their moves. Pere Antić, Žarko Čabarkapa, Marko Tomas, Dragan Milosavljević, Marin Rozić, Vuk Radivojević and other stars gathered by the ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina in North Macedonia Dragan Jacimovic.

“KK Una is celebrating its first 50 years, thank you to everyone who came as well as to everyone who supported this event, to President Dodik, the mayor of the municipality, the Ministry of Family, Youth and Sports. First of all, the promotion of sports, basketball, I’m glad that people are in Dubica recognized that and that we see a large number of spectators in the stands”, said Jacimovic.

And the basketball holiday was enjoyed not only by the audience, but perhaps even more by the basketball players themselves, who even wished they were on the floor.

Milosavljevic’s three-pointer was answered by Rozić with a three-pointer, Čabarkapa’s layup was answered by Rozić from the top of the racket…

One of the most cheerful was Pero Antić, the European champion with Olympiakos and a former Atlanta basketball player, so we watched his passes across the court in the style of Nikola Jokić, three-pointers, he was “annoyed” and welcomed the moves of his teammates from the bench, he knew how to call time out, but and to knock like before.

“You get carried away by the atmosphere, your legs say you can’t, but your heart and soul say you can. Kudos to the organization, Dubica and Una deserve this, it was an honor and a pleasure to hang out with the guys who played before us, as well as those we played with failed”, said Antić and joked about the foul in Vuk Radivojević’s attack: “What a dirty player” (laughs).

The former star, and now the sports director of Cibona, Marin Rozić admits that he is not very often on the floor, so he really enjoyed it now

“It was interesting for me personally to play basketball after a long time. There were big names there, a really nice event, thanks to everyone. There were all kinds of exclusions, and I didn’t know that some of them could still dunk”, joked the native of Mostar, who was in the opposing team today.

The result between the “red” and “blue” was the least important, so the victory of “Friends of KK Un” 87:83 will remain in the archives.

