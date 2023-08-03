Home » Numerous fires break out in Palermo and its province
World

Numerous fires break out in Palermo and its province

by admin
Numerous fires break out in Palermo and its province

by livesicilia.it – ​​8 hours ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – The firefighters and forestry have been engaged in extinguishing several fires in Palermo and in the province. The fires broke out in Polizzi Generosa, in a cane thicket of Villagrazia di Carini, in Blufi and along the Palermo-Mazara del Vallo motorway, between Partinico and Balestrate. In the city of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Numerous fires break out in Palermo and its province appeared 8 hours ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Sudan, new bloodbath. The premier surrenders to the coup leaders: "Irrevocable resignation"

You may also like

Zrinjski vs. Breidablik from Iceland in the Europa...

Turkish President Urges Russian President Putin to Prevent...

Weather forecast August 3, 2023 | Weather forecast

Palermo continues training in Pinzolo, Buttaro “We want...

Trump remains strong, he should not be underestimated....

Željko Obradović in Barcelona | Sport

Stalled Negotiations: The Implications and Controversy Surrounding the...

US Senate evacuated | Info

The 33 Detainees at Avalon Man Club in...

Meret’s saves were decisive

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy