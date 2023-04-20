Home » Nunzia De Girolamo from Pierluigi Diaco: “I didn’t say I would make love in public but on a romantic beach”
Nunzia De Girolamo from Pierluigi Diaco: "I didn't say I would make love in public but on a romantic beach"

Nunzia De Girolamo from Pierluigi Diaco: “I didn’t say I would make love in public but on a romantic beach”

The presenter clarified an answer given some time ago to Il Messaggero

Sex in public? Yes, no, maybe. Nunzia DeGirolamo aroused curiosity by answering the questions of a long interview a few weeks ago The messenger, in which she was also asked what her unmentionable erotic dream was. “Doing it in public, on a beach or on the street, without worrying about prying eyes”, replied the former minister of agricultural, food and forestry policies and presenter of the late evening talk, Hi Male. With another spicy addition, on the reaction to any female advances. “I’m very straight but anything can happen, who knows? I have advances from men but also from many women – he confessed – Today I received a letter from a lesbian girl in which it was written that I am her ideal woman. And I also have many foot fetishists who would do anything for me, even if I have a size 42 that is not exactly Cinderella”.

A few days ago, however, an unexpected clarification arrives, during the program of Pierluigi Diaco, Beautiful Hand. One of the young protagonists of Rai2’s afternoon lounge, David, in fact asked the former parliamentarian if it was true that what was stated in that interview regarding outdoor sex. “I thank you for the question and I make a clarification. I’ve never said that. They asked me a question about the model of the ones I do a Hi Male and I replied that I would do it on a romantic beach, not something done in public. I’m too shy to do it,” De Girolamo specified. An answer that only half satisfied the interlocutor, which further provoked her: “I still ask the question: would you ever do it in public?”. “Are you crazy? I wouldn’t even make a calendar. Never. With a mother who wouldn’t even let me give her a kiss,” replied the former minister, laughing. More trenchant Pierluigi Diaco who, between astonished and amused, replied to the young man: “David, what’s wrong with you? Ever since he got engaged, he’s been off on a tangent. They close my program! I invite you to sobriety, to reflection and also to be silent”.

