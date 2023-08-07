Nurses alcohol hospital Zadar | Info

The president of the county committee of the SDP of Croatia in Zadar, Jure Zubcic, has requested the resignation of the head nurse and director of the Zadar General Hospital due to, as he claims, a drunken party that was organized in that health facility.

Source: Pexels

He posted photos of an “Instagram story” showing nurses consuming alcohol in a hospital.

“The pictures below are proof of the complete breakdown of the system. During working hours, nurses post on social media how they get drunk at work. What would happen if a patient got sick?” asked this politician.

He claims that the best staff are leaving the hospital in Zadar and that the hospital is completely devastated.

“Our fellow citizens are forced to go to private clinics more and more often and spend significant amounts of money because they often cannot get quality and timely health care at OB Zadar. This is just the last straw, and the responsibility lies with director Čulina and the head nurse Katuši. We expect both of them to resign after this incident, which is proof of complete disarray in the Zadar hospital. I concealed the identity of the nurses in this announcement, and we will provide the hospital with complete pictures for further action,” said Jure Zubcic, Croatian media reports.

(WORLD)

