Nvidia launches an artificial intelligence super computer

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveils AI supercomputer to assist tech companies build generative AI models similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer called the DGX GH200 to assist tech companies in building generative AI models similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The Financial Times reports it online, specifying that Meta, Microsoft and Google Cloud will be among the first customers of the supercomputer.

The announcement comes days after the US chip giant revealed forecasts of rapid sales growth, fueling a stock price surge that has brought it close to being the world‘s top semiconductor stock worth a trillion dollars.

