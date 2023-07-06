Nyt: “The US ready to send cluster bombs to Kiev. The official announcement in the next few days”

After the statements made in recent days by chief of staff dell’United States Army, Mark Milleyregarding the possibility that the US was considering the possibility of starting the supply of cluster bombs a Kievtoday to collect confirmations is the New York Times. As reported by the US newspaper, which quotes a senior administration official Bidenin the next few days the United States should officially announce the choice to supply Kiev with these armaments. Ukraine has been pressuring its ally for some time to unblock this decision, relying on the fact that the equipment of cluster bombs could significantly help the advance of the Ukrainian army by allowing it to bridge the gap in terms of men and artillery. as well as hitting the Russian positions more effectively.

US fears were focused on the potential damage that these bombs can create indiscriminately on civilians, but already last June Laura CooperDeputy Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, clarified the position of the Pentagon stating that the ammunition would prove of great use to Ukrainian troops. The significant potential risks that these weapons have, if used against civilians, has led, in the 2008more than 100 countries to subscribe to a Convention specifies that they undertake not to produce, use, transfer or accumulate them. However, this convention has not been signed, among others, by the United States, Russia and Ukraine.

