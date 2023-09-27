Home » Nzombo in the evening, Ngidi, R2, Chimite… These key words of Congolese football! ~ 1+ with Mejeh
Nzombo in the evening, Ngidi, R2, Chimite… These key words of Congolese football! ~ 1+ with Mejeh

Nzombo in the evening, Ngidi, R2, Chimite… These key words of Congolese football! ~ 1+ with Mejeh

If, in Brazil, in Argentina, through Europe, football is a king sport, it is the same for Africa. Each discipline has its own language, so in the DRC, football is influenced by Lingala: it uses unique words to explain the small bridge, the missed goal or even the clearance of the ball. In this article, I present to you a certain number of these words in French and Lingala, which are specific to Congolese football.

Football is undeniably the most popular sport in the world, it brings together overjoyed supporters of all races, nationalities, cultures, religions, strangers to each other, and maybe even enemies! Die laughing!

Like every other sport, football has its own jargon. It has its codes and its spicy words bring balm to the heart. But you will be surprised to discover the Lingala version of these terms. I’ll tell you!

Photo credit: Official account X of the Leopards

Congolese football and its incredible jargon

These words represent a real cocktail of French and Lingala, giving a unique character to the language of Congolese football. Here are some examples.

Acceleration on the opponent : 100

Ball towards the hand : Touuuche

Purpose of the recovery : Lost

Victory goal : nzombo in the evening

Missed goal : Yombo

Centre : Etabé

Counterfoot : Journey

Corner : Moyembe

Headbutt : I don’t know

Clearance : Ella

Guardian – Goal

passing game : Tour

Player – Djogo

The ball hits : To us, ours

Passage of legs : Typhoid

Little bridge : Fear

Miss a goal : Wow, it’s cold

Acrobatic flip : Do it

Tir : Hail

Rolled shot :R2

Completely “Congolese” football!

