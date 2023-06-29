O winter 2023 do Hug – MONDO MODA

With an eye on winter 2023, the Hug has just launched the “Winter Embraces” campaign with two new dishes to warm the heart.

They are: the Speciale Quattro Formaggi (R$ 69.90) and the Burrata Caprese (R$ 64.90), which can be paired with delicious options of wines and sangrias already established in the restaurant.

With a lot of creaminess, the Speciale Quattro Formaggi is prepared with a mix that unites goat cheese sauce, parmesan and blue cheese in an artisanal casaecce pasta, made daily in the restaurant. The dish is served inside Italian bread and finished with a creamy gratin mozzarella cheese.

2023 Abbraccio Winter @ disclosure

To accompany this meal, which is very well harmonized with wine, the tip is the white Seival Sauvignon Blanc, with a characteristic acidity and produced nationally with grapes of the Sauvignon Blanc variety. Another option is the red Paisajes de Los Andes, of Chilean origin and Cabernet Sauvignon grape, also more acidic and with aromas of fruits, chocolate and coffee.

Burrata Caprese is prepared with buffalo cheese, basil oil and combined with Red Fruit Sangria, made with red wine, slices of orange, strawberry and blackberry and the delicious Citrus Sangria, prepared with sparkling wine, orange, grapes and pineapple.

In Campinas, Abbraccio is located on the first floor of the Iguatemi shopping center, with in-person and iFood service.

Like this:

Like Loading…

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by the Journalist and Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.