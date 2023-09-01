OAS Criticizes Guatemalan Justice’s “Intimidation” of President-elect Bernardo Arévalo

In a rare display of unity, all countries in the Organization of American States (OAS) unanimously criticized the Guatemalan Justice system for its “intimidation” of President-elect Bernardo Arévalo. The OAS declaration, which was approved after heated discussions, expressed concern over the judicial process conducted by the Public Ministry of Guatemala, accusing it of interfering with the newly-elected president. The Guatemalan foreign minister, Mario Búcaro, fiercely opposed certain paragraphs in the declaration and engaged in negotiations with the ambassadors of other countries in an effort to soften the criticism against his country. Eventually, a compromise was reached, and the final statement emphasized the importance of respecting civil rights and the separation of powers. The OAS also denounced the suspension of Arévalo’s party and criticized acts of intimidation against members of the political movement. The foreign minister managed to include praise for President Alejandro Giammaittei in the declaration, citing his coordination of the transition of power and efforts to ensure the personal security of the president and vice president-elect. The unanimous approval of the resolution was deemed significant in addressing the political crisis in Guatemala. The OAS has committed to observing the transition process between Giammaittei and Arévalo, beginning next week, and has requested regular reports on the situation from Secretary General Luis Almagro.

