OAS Urges Dominican Republic and Haiti to Hold Dialogue Over Canal Construction Conflict

OAS Calls for Dialogue Between Dominican Republic and Haiti over Canal Dispute

The Organization of American States (OAS) has issued a statement urging the Dominican Republic and Haiti to engage in open and meaningful dialogue regarding the ongoing conflict over the construction of a canal. The proposed canal would divert waters from the Masacre River, which serves as a natural border between both nations, into Haitian territory.

The OAS emphasized the importance of the Dominican and Haitian authorities coming together to address this matter without delay. The organization offered its assistance and expressed its willingness to collaborate in finding a solution that would be beneficial to both countries.

According to the OAS, the current situation does not serve the interests of either party involved. It stressed the need for dialogue and mutual understanding, urging both nations to work towards resolving their differences and avoiding any unnecessary tensions.

The OAS has already held consultations with authorities from Haiti and the Dominican Republic to discuss the impasse. It has committed to providing support, either directly or indirectly through associated states or subregional organizations, to assist in resolving the dispute.

The OAS emphasized the importance of resolving the controversy based on the principles of good neighborliness and friendship between both countries and their leaders. It acknowledged that both Haiti and the Dominican Republic have equal rights over the Masacre River and highlighted the vital role of its water resources, especially in the context of the current drought.

The organization emphasized that the use of the Masacre River should be in accordance with international law and the existing treaties between both countries. It urged a fair resolution that considers the needs of both nations and their inhabitants.

The OAS’s call for dialogue comes as a significant step towards finding a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict over the proposed canal. It remains to be seen how the Dominican Republic and Haiti respond to this plea for open communication and the potential for a mutually beneficial solution to this long-standing dispute.

