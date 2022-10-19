Home World Obama is right, Biden has ruined the U.S. economy, and the probability of recession is as high as 100% – yqqlm
World

Obama is right, Biden has ruined the U.S. economy, and the probability of recession is as high as 100% – yqqlm

by admin
Obama is right, Biden has ruined the U.S. economy, and the probability of recession is as high as 100% – yqqlm
  1. Obama is right, Biden has ruined the U.S. economy, and the probability of recession is as high as 100% – yqqlm sohu
  2. Strategist: The inversion of U.S. bond spreads, which indicates a recession, is expected to deepen further, or hit the lowest negative value in 41 years Wall Street Journal
  3. Bloomberg Model Shows 100% Chance of U.S. Economy Recession in 12 Months | Finance Oriental Daily News
  4. Economists now expect U.S. recession and job losses next year Wall Street Journal
  5. Most scholars: The economy will be worse next year, and there may be a wave of unemployment | International Oriental Daily News
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  The reconstruction of Afghanistan is difficult and the United States is to blame - Shanghai Hotline News Channel

You may also like

Applause and singing in Tehran for Elnaz Rekabi:...

Jointly promote the great ship of the great...

Russians under attack in Kherson. Putin Surovikin’s super...

The consul general of the CCP was exposed...

Von der Leyen on gas: “Cut off supplies...

NATO will provide Ukraine with air defense systems...

Bodhan and Victoria dead hugged in Kiev, hit...

New variant of the new coronavirus spreads rapidly...

Removed the head of German cybersecurity: “Ties with...

Jointly promote the great ship of the great...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy