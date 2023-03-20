Best series at the 28th edition of the greatest mass of African cinema -FESPACO 2023, ÔBATANGA announced itself as the thriller series of this beginning of the year. With a thrilling story and a cast of African stars, this new CANAL+ORIGINAL series was directed and produced by Alex Ogou.

After attachmentI really wasn’t thrilled with the other original creations of CANAL+ following. Consequently, I seldom ventured on Mychannel to follow this category of series. But ÔBATANGA Changed my mind this time.

First series written by Henri Melingui, young Cameroonian

In Batanga, a fictional country, a successful entrepreneur Gregory Moungo was found dead in a luxurious apartment, with no sign of a struggle. An accident ? His meteoric rise and growing fortune suggest otherwise. Especially since the suspects are not lacking…

Trailer of ÔBATANGA – Canal+

ÔBATANGA is the first series written by Henri Melingui, a young Cameroonian film enthusiast who created and developed a thrilling plot with characters that are as exciting as they are enigmatic. The talented Alex Ogouto whom we already owe the previous successes of Invisibles and of Cacaoand also the co-production d’Oct, sublimated the series by bringing him his ambitious artistic vision as a producer and director.

A tailor-made cast

Driven by an exceptional cast, the series brings together big names from African cinema and the small screen to interpret characters who give power and rhythm to the series, including: Sidiki Bakaba – Tola Koukoui (Official Music Video)

Alex Ogou, director and producer, spoke about this:

« Ôbatanga was a real production challenge to take up… Indeed, we managed in less than a year to develop, prepare, shoot and deliver a top-flight series carried by a technical team of sixty people and fifty actors. coming from a dozen different countries (USA, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Senegal, Benin, Burkina, DRC, France…). « Alex Ogou

The series, finished on Canal+, is still available on Mycanal.

Life lessons to learn

Ôbatanga is a very captivating series with a gripping plot, gripping suspense, life lessons to learn and a tailor-made cast with the participation of Bambadjan Bambathe Ivorian nugget of Hollywood.

I have retained for you 10 important lessons for any entrepreneur who wishes to prosper in the business world.

#1– Don’t believe in everything you see

Often… Behind the storytelling of great successful entrepreneurs hide many lies and a dazzling journey sponsored by a generous hand to whom they are greatly indebted.

Behind a promotion or the awarding of a contract often hides a string of misappropriations and a war of positioning.

#2- Be brave enough

Behind every successful business is a person who made a brave decision. If you want to get something you’ve never had, you have to try something you’ve never done.

#3- Always be ready

When you’re in business, you have to be prepared to wield the sword, even if you’re a trader at heart.

#4- Learn from management

Your successes and failures in life can be attributed to how well you deal with the inevitable conflicts you face in society.

#5- People, an inexhaustible resource

People, not money, are your most important resource; the greatest successes in business happen when the right people come together.

#6 – Be bold and persuasive

Being bold and persuasive is the perfect mix to build a good address book in the business world when you’re just starting out. Don’t be afraid to reach out to people who have the power to help you financially, legally or business-wise. However, it takes persuasion to convince them during the conversation.

#7- Fame is a thief

Behind the beautiful photos of a ”Influencer” trending on social media, often lurks a lonely woman in search of companionship, who needs a shoulder to lean on as the weight of stardom is quite a heavy suit for these young ladies to wear.

#8- Trust and doubt: find the happy medium

Within the framework of your business, your confidence you will grant it, while doubting healthy people. Trust you will know how to deserve it, while accepting to question yourself.

#9- Wisdom is knowing when to stop.

#10- Create good relationships

It is very important to know the right people to get us out of a complicated situation because we can inadvertently end up in the wrong place at the wrong time.

I hope you liked…