by admin
Partizan coach Željko Obradović had nothing to complain about the team despite the defeat against Barcelona in Belgrade.

Source: BC Partizan TV/screenshot

Partisan has lost from Barcelona in the “Belgrade Arena”, and the coach Željko Obradović pointed out that he does not blame his players even though they did not win.

We played in front of a great atmosphere again. Barcelona played a great match, but I congratulate our players because I think we played a great match“, he said, and then immediately referred to his team’s only three turnovers in the entire match.

It’s just an indication that the team fought and wanted to do a lot and that the players gave their best. That data is one thing, and the other is that we had 17 kicked balls more than them with six fewer penalties, so that’s a total of 14 attacks more. We lost the game with this score, it’s clear that they shot fantastically for two and three,” Obradović revealed.

In this match, Barcelona shot over 60 percent for threes, about 90 percent from penalties, and almost 60 percent for two. Such a team is hard to get.

The problem is that in the first half we conceded baskets in transition and in the third quarter we conceded easy points. Once again, I have no fault with my team. In this rhythm, to play every two days, against a team that is designed not only to play F4, but probably with the greatest ambition to be the champion this year, which is what I want for my friend Šarunas,” added Obradović and explained that in this match too he had to to take a long-term view and to keep an eye on the freshness of his team:

“I led the team in such a way that we tried to have as much freshness as possible. Only Lesor had 30 minutes because he had not played before and Zek because he is the four most important players in that position. We will use the day tomorrow to start talking about Real and these players with less minutes to do a more normal training. These others will show up to talk and do stretching.”

In the end, the biggest problem in Partizan’s game turned out to be Barcelona’s transition, which eventually brought victory to the team from Catalonia.

“They played patiently and that’s why the shooting percentage is like this. Although I insist that we conceded easy points in transition and in that third quarter as well. We came to four points, and then we conceded five points in the easiest possible way. And then we opened the fourth quarter when we didn’t use smart fouls, we had three turnovers, that hasn’t happened in a long time. But that is also a consequence of Barcelona’s game. We didn’t run, when we did run we made decisions a little hastily and that’s it. Tomorrow is a new day, we are thinking about Real,” concluded Obradović.

