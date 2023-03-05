Željko Obradović was not satisfied with his team’s performance in the match against Split in the ABA league.

Source: Youtube/KKSplit

He praised the game of his rivals, pointed out that Split could have achieved a well-deserved victory, but he also talked about his team’s problems with an incredibly tight schedule caused by a large number of matches in the Euroleague.

“A very exciting and interesting game in a terrible atmosphere. First of all, I want to thank the Split fans for the truly phenomenal welcome they gave me personally and the Partizan players, as well as for the applause at the end of the game. I congratulate the Split team because I think they played an outstanding game and if they had won it would have been deserved. However, one ball decided, we played that out from the side luckily well, the player scored three points and thanks to that we won the gameŽeljko Obradović said at the start of the press conference.

He pointed out that his team was not sufficiently motivated and concentrated, and one statistic is a particularly good indicator of the situation on the field. “It was obvious that we were not in the game from the first moment, that the fatigue that is present due to the games in the Euroleague leaves a big mark. The very fact that we had only one ball won in the first half speaks about how we played in defense and how much it really took us to wake up and in some moments reach four or six points. It is simply unbelievable in a situation where we had six points at the end that in the last three attacks we conceded two three-pointers, and then a basket and a foul. But here, basketball once again showed what kind of game it is, we pulled through, an important victoryObradović pointed out.

In the end, he emphasized that in the short period of only 48 hours between the match with Alba and the match in Split, there was simply no time for preparation and adequate rest for the key players.

“The fact that we had one ball won in the first half, plus rebounds.. That’s the desire to play,. I think that less than 48 hours have passed, no matter what we try and do, Split is playing much, much better this year than last and they really have a game set up. They used the quality of the players they have to the maximum and in the end it turned out the way it did,” concluded Obradović.